College in Netflix’s ‘Cheer’ Is Now at the Center of a Civil Racial Profiling Suit
‘NOT THE FIRST’
A former football player at Navarro College—which hit the national radar thanks to the Netflix series Cheer—has filed a federal lawsuit claiming that he was racially profiled by a campus cop, leading to a torturous two-year legal battle. In the suit, Michael Police alleges that Navarro College Officer David Arnett racially profiled him when the cop accused him of illegally smoking marijuana in March 2020 while hanging out with a friend. Police had a small tube in his pocket that Arnett discovered during an ensuing pat-down, and the cop then insisted he could “smell a faint odor of marijuana emanating from the tube but admittedly did not find any residue in or around the tube,” the lawsuit states. The former college athlete said the tube was just for a legal CBD cigarette, but he was charged for drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor charge that a jury ultimately tossed “within minutes”—but only after Police waited two years for his case to get to trial. Police filed a civil lawsuit this March against the school, claiming Arnett illegally searched him and his dorm room as a result of racial profiling. The suit also alleges Arnett has a history of profiling Black students. Police told Chron that he was finally fed up with how Black students have been treated at the school. “I’m not the first person this has happened to at Navarro,” he said. “I’m just the first one that fought it.”