Navy SEALs Sent Home From Iraq Were Questioned Over Rape Allegation: Report
The platoon of Navy SEALs recently sent home from Iraq for drinking while deployed is at the center of a rape investigation, with a senior member accused of sexually assaulting a female service member, according to The New York Times. A senior Navy official quoted byThe Times said a senior member of the Foxtrot Platoon of SEAL Team 7 was under investigation over claims he’d raped a female service member who was “attached to the platoon.” The entire platoon was sent home after commanders probing the allegation said all members invoked their right to remain silent on the matter. Some members also consumed alcohol against regulations while at a July 4th party. Jeremiah Sullivan, an attorney representing one of the platoon members, told the Times there was an investigation looking into “reports of sexual assault and unauthorized drinking.”
The Navy also reportedly ordered the SEALs to take drug tests, though the test results are not yet known. Special Operations Command said the troops were booted out of the country “due to a perceived deterioration of good order and discipline within the team during nonoperational periods.”