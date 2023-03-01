NBA Star Ja Morant Accused of Punching Teen, Threatening Mall Security
NBA rising star and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been accused of punching a teenage boy in the head last summer before flashing a gun. Morant and those in his inner circle have faced several police run-ins and accusations of violence and threats in the last year, most recently when someone in Morant’s car allegedly pointed a laser gun at Indiana Pacers players. According to police reports obtained by The Washington Post, Morant’s mom got in a dispute with a mall employee last summer and called her son, who arrived with nine others. Morant “threatened” a security employee while another person shoved worker, according to police reports. Days later, Morant allegedly punched the teen during a pickup game at his house that grew heated. The 17-year-old told police Morant punched him “12 to 13 times” then flashed a gun. Two weeks later, Morant filed a police report alleging the teen threatened him. No charges were filed but the teen’s family has sued Morant. Morant’s agent called the allegations “unsubstantiated rumors and gossip.”