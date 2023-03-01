CHEAT SHEET
    NBA Star Ja Morant Accused of Punching Teen, Threatening Mall Security

    DISTURBING

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Ja Morant in Memphis Grizzlies gear on the court in Boston

    Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports

    NBA rising star and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been accused of punching a teenage boy in the head last summer before flashing a gun. Morant and those in his inner circle have faced several police run-ins and accusations of violence and threats in the last year, most recently when someone in Morant’s car allegedly pointed a laser gun at Indiana Pacers players. According to police reports obtained by The Washington Post, Morant’s mom got in a dispute with a mall employee last summer and called her son, who arrived with nine others. Morant “threatened” a security employee while another person shoved worker, according to police reports. Days later, Morant allegedly punched the teen during a pickup game at his house that grew heated. The 17-year-old told police Morant punched him “12 to 13 times” then flashed a gun. Two weeks later, Morant filed a police report alleging the teen threatened him. No charges were filed but the teen’s family has sued Morant. Morant’s agent called the allegations “unsubstantiated rumors and gossip.”

