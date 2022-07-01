CHEAT SHEET
    Nearly 200 Karl Lagerfeld Sketches Are Going Up for Auction

    Helen Holmes

    Culture Reporter

    Karl Lagerfeld

    Ian Gavan/amfAR12/Getty Images for amfAR

    On July 6, Sotheby’s Paris will stage an auction for 180 drawings done by Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic creative director of Chanel, throughout the course of his historic, decades-spanning career as a fashion designer. The sketches, many of which are mock-ups for couture Chanel pieces, “uniquely retrace the history of fashion and taste as seen by one of its major players, driven by boundless inventivity and virtuosity,” Pierre Mothes, the vice president of Sotheby’s France, said in a statement.

    Read it at Women’s Wear Daily