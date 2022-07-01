Nearly 200 Karl Lagerfeld Sketches Are Going Up for Auction

Read it at Women’s Wear Daily
On July 6, Sotheby’s Paris will stage an auction for 180 drawings done by Karl Lagerfeld, the iconic creative director of Chanel, throughout the course of his historic, decades-spanning career as a fashion designer. The sketches, many of which are mock-ups for couture Chanel pieces, “uniquely retrace the history of fashion and taste as seen by one of its major players, driven by boundless inventivity and virtuosity,” Pierre Mothes, the vice president of Sotheby’s France, said in a statement.