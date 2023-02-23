Teen Cheerleader Competes Alone After Rest of Team Quits

Read it at Omaha World-Herald
Little more than a week before the big state tournament in Nebraska, three members of the Morrill High School cheer squad quit—but that didn’t stop the last remaining member, Katrina Kohel, from competing. “I want to go to state, and I will cheer by myself,” the senior told her coach, according to Omaha World-Herald. It was the first time anyone had competed solo, and spectators from other teams even applauded for Kohel. She finished eighth out of 12 teams in her division—which was better than her school had done competing at full strength in the previous two years.