Robert Kraft Surveillance Sex Video for Sale on Internet: Attorneys

Lawyers for two Florida women accused of operating a prostitution ring in the Jupiter spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly paid for sexual favors say cops have leaked a video, CNN reports. The attorneys claim they found evidence that someone was trying to sell portions of the surveillance video that reportedly shows Kraft in a compromising position in a massage room. “Considering the fact that only the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office and the Jupiter Police Department has possession, custody, and control of the video surveillance, it is a logical conclusion that someone must have leaked the video surveillance, in direct violation of this Court’s Order,” attorneys for the women wrote in a motion filed Thursday. “Obviously, this information creates yet another emergency necessitating immediate judicial intervention.”