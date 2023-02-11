CHEAT SHEET
New Hampshire High Schoolers Stage Walkout Over Bathroom Restrictions
Students at Milford High School in New Hampshire staged a walkout Friday to push back against a new policy banning shared locker rooms and urinals, The Daily Mail reports. Students said they were not alerted that the change was going to be made, and that the switch was due to complaints made by a parent and a sole school board member. “I want my high school experience to be just like everyone else's just like getting my license, taking biology class, and figuring my life out, not fighting for it,” transgender Milford student said at a school board meeting earlier this week to discuss the ban.