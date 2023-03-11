New Hampshire State Rep. Arrested After Angry Snowplow Video
‘GET YOUR HANDS OFF ME’
New Hampshire state Rep. Jeffrey Greeson has been arrested for allegedly screaming and swearing at snowplow operator Paul Manson. The Republican lawmaker was filmed by the driver shouting expletives and using inappropriate hand gestures in order to get Manson to push snow further down the road. “Your job is to clear the road. Clear the road! Now get in your truck and do your job,” Greeson is heard yelling in the video. The lawmaker also shoves his hand at Manson’s camera, causing the driver to ask Greeson to ask him to “get your hands off me.” Manson reported Greeson to the police, and the representative was charged with disorderly conduct, criminal threatening, and simple assault, the New Hampshire State Police said.