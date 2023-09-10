CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    New Jersey Teens Spend Thousands on Non-Existent Italy Trip

    ‘JEWELS OF ITALY’

    Chaya Tong

    Breaking News Intern

    A person walks by the Coliseum in Rome, Italy.

    Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

    Thirty-five high school seniors from Whippany Park High School in New Jersey showed up at the airport for a summer trip to Italy to an unpleasant surprise: their plane tickets had never been purchased, even though they had paid for them. The trip, called “The Jewels of Italy,” was scheduled for June 26 through July 5, and students paid $4,000 each to participate, according to Fox 5. Students reportedly used a “travel agency” to book their flights, and paid their ticket prices to Venmo accounts, including one called “Exclusively Yours Fazzolari.” A source who was identified as an attorney for the alleged travel agency said the situation was a “misunderstanding” as the students’ parents demanded refunds and an explanation. Law enforcement is currently investigating the missing flight tickets and the case has resulted in some civil lawsuits with the possibility of a criminal case.

    Read it at Fox 5 New York
    ,