New Jersey Teacher Suspended for Exploding at Students in Racist Rant
UNHINGED
A New Jersey landscape and design teacher exploded into a racist rant at his students over Zoom so violently that he has been suspended from teaching. According to a recording of the class, Dickinson High School’s Howard Zlotkin said, “If you think I’m privileged then f--k you, because my daughter thinks I’m privileged and I don’t speak to her.” He cursed repeatedly at students and, though the intended topic had been climate change, called George Floyd a criminal: “I hear people whining and crying about Black Lives Matter, but George Floyd was a f-----g criminal and he got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn’t comply and the bottom line is we make him a f-----g hero.” He then assigned four Black girls an essay, according to senior Timmia Williams. His school district told NBC on Thursday that he had been removed from his classroom pending an investigation.