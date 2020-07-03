New Study Links Embattled Malaria Drug Hydroxychloroquine to Lower COVID-19 Death Rate
A new study has linked hydroxychloroquine, a controversial anti-malaria drug touted by President Donald Trump for treating COVID-19 patients, to an increased survival rate among coronavirus patients. A Michigan team at Henry Ford Health System found that 13 percent of patients who were given the drug early on survived, while 26 percent of patients who were not given the drug died. The study included 2,541 patients. However, clinical trials for the drug around the world were cancelled in June, and the Food and Drug Administration cancelled its emergency use authorization. Previous studies have shown that the drug does not help patients, and that those treated with it often experienced cardiac issues. "Our results do differ from some other studies," said Dr. Marcus Zervos, head of infectious disease for Henry Ford Health System. "What we think was important in ours ... is that patients were treated early. For hydroxychloroquine to have a benefit, it needs to begin before the patients begin to suffer some of the severe immune reactions that patients can have with COVID."