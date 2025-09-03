New Sydney Sweeney Movie’s Release Date Brought Forward
EARLY CHRISTMAS PRESENT
MAGA pin-up girl Sydney Sweeney will have her new movie released a week earlier than expected. Sweeney, currently making headlines over rumors she is dating Taylor Swift’s nemesis, Scooter Braun, stars in the film adaptation of Freida McFadden’s novel The Housemaid. The movie, which also stars Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar and is directed by Paul Feig (Bridesmaids), will now be in cinemas on December 19, as opposed to the original Christmas Day release date. The Housemaid will now open on the same day as Avatar: Fire & Ash and SpongeBob Movie: The Search for Squarepants. Novelist McFadden’s psychological thriller was released in 2022 and became an international bestseller. It has spawned two follow-up novels. Sweeney’s next movie, Christy, is based on the life of former professional boxer Christy Martin-the Euphoria star also produced the film. Sweeney, who turns 28 next week, has had a controversial year away from her acting work. In May, she released a soap line containing her bathwater. In July, the tagline to her American Eagle campaign, ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ was linked to eugenics. The backlash saw her being defended by MAGA voices from Donald Trump down. Sweeney was also outed as a registered Republican voter.