New York Lawmaker Emergency Lands Plane on Long Island Beach

New York state lawmaker Clyde Vanel landed a small plane on a Long Island beach on Friday after its engine failed, he wrote on Facebook. He had taken the plane out for a maneuver-practice session when the engine failed mid-flight. Vanel, an assemblyman who represents parts of Queens, then used what he learned from the Federal Aviation Administration’s emergency procedures training, procedures he credits with saving his life. “I am thankful I was able to walk away without injury,” he wrote. The FAA told ABC News it was investigating the incident.