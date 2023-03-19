CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    New York Lawmaker Emergency Lands Plane on Long Island Beach

    LOCAL MAVERICK

    Corbin Bolies

    Media Reporter

    Marc A. Hermann/Wikimedia Commons

    New York state lawmaker Clyde Vanel landed a small plane on a Long Island beach on Friday after its engine failed, he wrote on Facebook. He had taken the plane out for a maneuver-practice session when the engine failed mid-flight. Vanel, an assemblyman who represents parts of Queens, then used what he learned from the Federal Aviation Administration’s emergency procedures training, procedures he credits with saving his life. “I am thankful I was able to walk away without injury,” he wrote. The FAA told ABC News it was investigating the incident.

    Read it at ABC News