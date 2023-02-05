New York Fire Department Extinguishes Its Steamy Calendar

CHEAT SHEET
The New York Fire Department has canceled its sexy calendar spread due to a decline in sales, the department said. First published in 2003, the annual Calendar of Heroes highlighted hunky male firefighters—adding women in 2014—in a fundraising attempt for the department. They last published the calendar in 2021 after doing a shoot right before pandemic-induced lockdowns in March 2020, but there are no plans for a 2023 or 2024 calendar, an official told the New York Daily News. “Unfortunately, the calendar was not a great fundraiser in recent years,” FDNY spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci said. “The sales, and therefore the money in brought in for the Foundation, declined significantly.”