CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    New York Fire Department Extinguishes Its Steamy Calendar

    SORRY, SAMANTHA

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    New York City fire fighters pose.

    Chip East/Reuters

    The New York Fire Department has canceled its sexy calendar spread due to a decline in sales, the department said. First published in 2003, the annual Calendar of Heroes highlighted hunky male firefighters—adding women in 2014—in a fundraising attempt for the department. They last published the calendar in 2021 after doing a shoot right before pandemic-induced lockdowns in March 2020, but there are no plans for a 2023 or 2024 calendar, an official told the New York Daily News. “Unfortunately, the calendar was not a great fundraiser in recent years,” FDNY spokeswoman Amanda Farinacci said. “The sales, and therefore the money in brought in for the Foundation, declined significantly.”

    Read it at New York Daily News