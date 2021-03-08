New York GOP Lawmakers Announce Impeachment Resolution Against Embattled Gov. Cuomo
SEEING RED
Republican legislators in New York’s State Assembly announced on Monday an impeachment resolution against Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who is embroiled in scandals over his alleged mishandling of the state’s nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic and several reports of him sexually harassing aides. “There’s been one bombshell after another,” Minority Leader Will Barclay said, according to NY1. In order to be voted on, the resolution requires the support of Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an investigation into Cuomo’s alleged misdeeds last week, and the Democratic leader of the state Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, called for his resignation Sunday. If Cuomo were to resign or be removed from office, he would be succeeded by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat.