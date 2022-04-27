Grand Jury With Trump Org’s Fate in Its Hands Will Disband This Week
The special grand jury empaneled six months ago to hear evidence of alleged criminal conduct by the Trump Organization will not be extended when it expires this week, CNN reports. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg insisted earlier this month that the probe into the company’s finances was still ongoing, despite the departure of two high-profile prosecutors, a leadership shakeup, and a Daily Beast report about prosecutors returning documents to people. But CNN’s confirmation of the grand jury’s end is another indication that the case is sputtering. Prosecutors will usually stop presenting to a grand jury if they’re not seeking an immediate indictment. While Bragg has insisted his office can present evidence before another grand jury if needed, that can bring its own risks. Prosecutors can be accused of jury shopping and witnesses who appear before multiple grand juries risk giving inconsistent statements.