New York Will Make Travelers From Hot Spots Give Up Their Contact Information—or Face a Fine

Read it at NBC News
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he will issue an executive order requiring travelers coming from coronavirus hot spots to provide contact information upon entry into New York to aid in quarantine enforcement. Failure to comply will be punishable by a $2,000 fine, he said. “None of this is pleasant, but we’ve gone through this before,” Cuomo said during a news conference. The announcement comes as the United States faces a massive surge in new coronavirus cases across the country. Florida saw a record-breaking 15,300 new confirmed cases of the virus on Sunday. New York currently has quarantine restrictions in place for travelers coming from 16 states, including Florida, California, and Arizona.