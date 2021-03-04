New Zealand Rocked by Powerful 7.3 Earthquake, Triggering Tsunami Activity
‘MOVE IMMEDIATELY’
New Zealand authorities have told people to move “immediately” to higher ground after a powerful earthquake triggered tsunami activity. The quake, which measured a preliminary 7.3 magnitude, happened off the east coast of the nation’s North Island. There are no immediate reports of damage, but the National Emergency Management Agency wrote: “Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can.” It later said the first waves of a tsunami may have reached New Zealand’s eastern shores, and wrote: “Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.” It also reminded residents that tsunami guidance overrides pandemic guidance.