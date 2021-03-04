CHEAT SHEET
    New Zealand Rocked by Powerful 7.3 Earthquake, Triggering Tsunami Activity

    ‘MOVE IMMEDIATELY’

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    Reuters

    New Zealand authorities have told people to move “immediately” to higher ground after a powerful earthquake triggered tsunami activity. The quake, which measured a preliminary 7.3 magnitude, happened off the east coast of the nation’s North Island. There are no immediate reports of damage, but the National Emergency Management Agency wrote: “Anyone near the coast who felt a LONG or STRONG quake should MOVE IMMEDIATELY to the nearest high ground, or as far inland as you can.” It later said the first waves of a tsunami may have reached New Zealand’s eastern shores, and wrote: “Tsunami activity will continue for several hours and the threat must be regarded as real until this warning is cancelled.” It also reminded residents that tsunami guidance overrides pandemic guidance.

    Read it at The Guardian