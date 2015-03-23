NFL Ends TV Blackouts

CHEAT SHEET
No more football blackouts, unless you've drank too much. The National Football League announced Monday that it would halt its policy to not allowing cable and satellite providers from showing games that are blacked out on local television for the 2015 season. The blackout policy also bans local stations from showing games that only sold 85 percent of seats in the 72 hours before kickoff. The practice was implemented in 1975 in the hopes that it would force people to buy tickets if they couldn't watch the games from home.