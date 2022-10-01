Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Says He’s ‘Much Better’ After Second Head Injury in Just Four Days
GET WELL SOON
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly doing “much better” after suffering a shocking second head injury in just four days, according to a statement released Friday. The NFL player was thrown down at the 48-yard-line during Thursday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I'm just really, really glad that I can hear normal Tua in his voice,” said an emotional Mike McDaniel, head coach for the Miami Dolphins, after the incident. The 24-year-old QB’s injury was captured live on Thursday, his fingers contorting into the ‘fencing position,’ the body’s response to traumatic brain injury. “I couldn’t believe what I saw last night. I couldn’t believe what I saw last Sunday,” said Ravens head coach John Harbaugh during a press conference on Friday, remarking that he was shocked to see Tagovailoa back on the field after an apparent head injury during a Sunday game against the Buffalo Bills that left him unable to stay on his feet. “I've never seen anything like it before.” The NFLPA has opened an independent investigation into the handling of Tagovailoa’s injuries.