CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
SNEAK PEEK
NFL Teams Invited to Colin Kaepernick’s Private Workout
Read it at ESPN
NFL teams have been invited to a private workout by Colin Kaepernick to “evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career,” according to a memo obtained by ESPN. The free agent hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016, when he set off national debate by kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. He later filed a grievance, claiming he was being punished by team owners for his activism; it was settled in February. ESPN reports that several teams have inquired whether Kaepernick is ready and willing to return to pro football.