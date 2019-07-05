CHEAT SHEET
Kyrgios Refuses to Apologize for Aiming Ball at Nadal at Wimbledon
During their second-round match at Wimbledon, Australian Nick Kyrgios aimed a ball at Rafael Nadal’s chest, which the Spaniard deflected with his racket before he went on to win. Afterward, Kyrgios admitted he did it on purpose and refused to apologize. “I mean, the dude has got how many Slams, how much money in the bank account?” Kyrgios said. “I think he can take a ball to the chest, bro. I’m not going to apologize to him at all.” Nadal said it was a reckless stunt that could have hurt the umpire. “That ball hits an eye or something like this, is a problem,” he said, according to ESPN.