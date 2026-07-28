Nickelodeon Child Star Reveals How Much She Makes From Re-Runs

The chief executive of a major U.S. steel manufacturer has died unexpectedly just three weeks after taking over the company’s top leadership role. Brian Malloy, 59, died suddenly on Friday after being named CEO of Carpenter Technology Corp., a 137-year-old Pennsylvania-based manufacturer that produces specialty stainless-steel alloys for the medical, aerospace, and defense industries and is valued at approximately $3 billion. The company, which employs more than 4,500 people, said it was “deeply saddened at Brian’s passing” but did not disclose a cause of death. Malloy had succeeded longtime CEO Tony Thene earlier this month. Following Malloy’s death, the company announced that Thene will return to lead Carpenter Technology while the board determines its next steps. Malloy had been preparing to present Carpenter Technology’s latest quarterly financial results to investors on Thursday. Despite his unexpected death, the company said the earnings presentation will proceed as scheduled. The sudden loss also rattled investors; shares of Carpenter Technology fell about 4 percent Monday to roughly $580 after news of Malloy’s death became public, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. Malloy is survived by his wife, Luiza, and their three children.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1CEO Dies Suddenly After Taking Over $3 Billion CompanyMYSTERY DEATHMalloy had been preparing to present the company’s latest earnings before his shocking death.
- 2Wife of NFL Coach Called 911 Herself After Being Shot by SonTRAGIC CALLThe Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator left his team’s training camp almost immediately when the news broke.
Shop with ScoutedThis Chef-Loved Brand Just Launched a ‘Clean’ Cookware LinePAN APPEALFinally, non-toxic cookware that delivers Michelin-level performance—and doesn’t stick to your dinner.
- 3Sarah Palin’s NHL Star Boyfriend Found Unconscious at HomePUCK CANCERHe revealed his cancer diagnosis five months ago.
- 4Teacher Arrested for Clapping During MeetingLIVE FOR THE APPLAUSEThe Kansas physics teacher was clapping against data centers.
Shop with ScoutedLola’s Faux Fur Throws Really Are the Softest Blankets EverCOZY UPThe premium faux fur blankets are not just super soft—they’re machine-washable, shed-proof, and designed to last.
- 5Sheriff Says New Evidence Could Crack Nancy Guthrie CaseONE STEP CLOSERThe Pima County Sheriff said he is “positive” they will resolve the case.
- 6Nickelodeon Star Reveals How Much She Makes From Re-RunsPENNY PINCHINGJennifer Hyatt Tedmori still gets checks for a show she appeared in two decades ago.
- 7‘Top Gear’ Star Slapped With Speeding Spree FineEND OF THE ROADHe was previously banned from driving in France.
- 8Airport Worker Crushed to Death Inside Boeing 787NIGHTMARELINERThe airline and plane maker are assisting with the investigation.
Shop with ScoutedWriting on This Portable Tablet Feels Just Like Pen on PaperBACK TO SCHOOL ESSENTIALWhether you’re looking for back-to-school essentials or just trying to level up your note-taking at the office, Remarkable’s Paper Pure is the ultimate upgrade.
- 9Desperate Search Launched for Missing ’70s Music LegendMYSTERY DISAPPEARANCEHer friends haven’t heard from her for eight months.
- 10Writer in Prison for 45 Years Seeks UN Help to Get Him OutHOLDING OUT HOPEThe former Black Panther has maintained his innocence nearly 45 years after his conviction.
An update to the tragic shooting of Mia Bieniemy reveals that the wife of NFL coach Eric Bieniemy had to call 911 herself after being attacked by her son. The Sunday night shooting occurred in the family’s Ashburn, Virginia, residence, where Elijah Bieniemy, 27, shot his 57-year-old mother twice. Videos released by NBC show three police officers carrying the wounded woman out of her home. Later clips show Elijah being detained and held against a police car, followed by his mug shot. Elijah’s father and Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, 56, left the team’s preseason practices in Missouri upon hearing the news and was granted indefinite leave from his position. Mia, who is now in stable condition, suffered the gunshots to her left forearm and shoulder, requiring surgery to treat her injuries. Her son is being held without bond for use of a firearm in commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and discharge of a firearm inside a dwelling. His hearing is scheduled for August 31.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
When it comes to cookware, few brands have earned as much credibility among professional chefs as Made In. Designed in collaboration with some of the world’s top culinary talent, the premium cookware company has established itself as a staple in restaurant kitchens and home kitchens alike thanks to its professional-grade performance and heirloom-worthy construction. Whether it’s the brand’s award-winning Stainless Clad collection, its naturally seasoned Carbon Steel pans, or the convenient ceramic nonstick options, there’s a reason the brand has developed such a devoted following.
Now, Made In is making it even easier to shop its healthiest cooking essentials with the launch of a dedicated Clean Cooking collection. The lineup brings together the brand’s PFAS-tested and non-toxic cookware in one place, making it simple to upgrade your kitchen without sifting through dozens of products.
According to the brand, it’s the largest collection of independently tested clean cookware available, spanning everything from PTFE-free CeramiClad cookware and naturally seasoned Carbon Steel to Stainless Clad, Cast Iron, and Enameled Cast Iron pieces. Each collection has undergone third-party testing for PFAS, lead, cadmium, BPA, and other common contaminants.
Plus, unlike many “clean” cookware options that favor safety at the expense of performance, Made In’s pieces are still engineered with serious cooking in mind (regardless of your level). You can expect restaurant-quality heat distribution, durable materials built to last for years (if not decades), and thoughtful, chef-approved designs that make everyday cooking feel a little more elevated. Thanks to Made In, you no longer have to choose between avoiding toxic chemicals and a perfectly seared steak.
Former Alaska governor Sarah Palin’s hockey star boyfriend has been found unconscious at home after suffering major facial injuries in a fall. NHL legend Ron Duguay, 69, was rushed to hospital following the collapse, which comes just five months after he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage IV colon cancer. The Canadian’s daughter, Shay Thomas, said in a statement on social media that he had passed out on Friday. “He fainted at home, was unconscious, injured a few parts of his face, and knocked out a few teeth in the fall,” she said on Instagram. “This time, it wasn’t from hockey. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital.” She revealed that while in hospital, testing found that his collapse had come from complications relating to the cancer. “After extensive testing, doctors found that he was extremely dehydrated and had been struggling to eat because of how sick he had been feeling,” she wrote, confirming the cancer was now in his liver. “They also discovered varices, portal hypertensive gastropathy, internal bleeding, and an ulcer.” The former New York Rangers star remains in hospital at the time of writing, although Thomas said he is strong and in good spirits. Duguay and former vice presidential nominee Palin have been in a relationship since 2022.
A Kansas high school physics teacher was arrested after repeatedly clapping during a city commission meeting over a controversial data center proposal. Lux Claridge, 37, was taken into custody after applauding speakers who opposed zoning changes for the proposed Flint Hills Digital Campus in Emporia. Before public comments began, commissioners warned attendees that clapping, snapping, and other disruptive behavior would not be allowed. After officials issued a final warning, Claridge continued clapping and was removed from the meeting by police. Claridge was booked on charges of disorderly conduct and interference with law enforcement before later posting bond. He said the arrest would not stop him from speaking out. “I’m glad to be out, but this is an inconvenience, really,” he said. “It’s not really deterring me from speaking out or I guess, clapping.” His wife, Jessica Danford, described watching him being carried out as painful, and his brother, David Claridge, said he believes the charges will not stand. The Emporia Police Department said it is committed to maintaining orderly public meetings while respecting residents’ rights to participate in the civic process. Claridge plans to plead not guilty when he appears in court in September.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
There are plenty of purchases I’ve justified over the years in the name of “self-care,” but few have delivered quite as much immediate gratification as my Lola Blanket. Whether you’re settling in for a TV marathon, reading in bed, cuddling with your partner (or, more realistically in my case, your pet), or just trying to survive an overzealous air conditioner in the middle of summer, a great throw blanket is one of those everyday luxuries we often overlook. Lola Blankets have very much earned their reputation as the internet’s favorite blanket, and after wrapping yourself in one, it’s not exactly hard to understand why.
Dubbed the “softest blanket ever,” the brand’s premium faux-fur throws have amassed more than 30,000 five-star reviews, making them among the most beloved blankets online. Available in an impressive range of colors, patterns, and four different sizes (along with weighted and pet-friendly versions), there’s a Lola Blanket for just about every sofa, bed, and perpetually chilly person. The ultra-soft blankets strike that rare balance of looking elevated enough to leave draped over your couch while still being the blanket everyone instinctively reaches for the second they sit down.
Of course, softness is only part of their appeal. Unlike many faux-fur throws that require delicate care (or immediately look worse after one wash), Lola Blankets are machine washable, stain-resistant, and built to withstand everyday life. That makes them especially ideal for homes with kids, pets, or anyone who’s been known to enjoy dinner, wine, or an entire sleeve of cookies on the couch (*shamefully raising my hand*).
Each blanket is crafted with OEKO-TEX Standard 100-certified faux fur, therapeutic four-way stretch that makes sharing with a partner (or a pet) a little easier, and reinforced double-hemmed edges for added durability. Best of all, they’re shed-proof, so your furniture, clothes, and floors won’t end up looking like you’ve adopted a very fluffy new pet.
The sheriff investigating Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance says a trove of new evidence leaves him with no doubt the case will be solved. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided an update during an interview that aired on the Today show Tuesday, saying investigators are still working through a significant amount of evidence gathered since the 84-year-old’s alleged abduction on Feb. 1. “We have so much DNA to sort through,” Nanos said. “We have so much in terms of video evidence to look at.” Despite the lack of arrests or named suspects, he added, “I’m still positive that we’re gonna resolve this case.” The update comes one day after Nancy’s daughter, Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, shared an emotional video on social media pleading directly with whoever may know what happened to her mother. “I’m asking you, begging you to do the right thing now,” Savannah said. “Help us find her, tell us where to look for her.” NBC correspondent Erin McLaughlin noted it is unclear why Savannah released the message now, though it could be tied to a private new line of communication in the investigation.
Nickelodeon Child Star Reveals How Much She Makes From Re-Runs
Former child star Jennifer Hyatt Tedmori has revealed the meager residual checks she receives for appearing in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide. In an Instagram video recorded in her car, Tedmori held up a stack of envelopes containing residual checks she still receives for playing Doris Trembly in the Nickelodeon show between 2004 and 2006. However, unlike the stars of Friends, who still receive millions every year as the hit show gets constantly replayed around the world, most of Tedmori’s checks are less than $1, with one earning her just two cents. “See all of this paper I’m just littering in my car for two f---ing cents?” the 37-year-old said in the video captioned “crash incoming.” Other checks Tedmori opens are valued at $0.03, $0.81, $1.01, $0.45, and $0.87. In total, Tedmori earned $8.63 for starring in Ned’s Declassified from the latest batch of checks. “Maybe I can go buy a coffee at Starbucks,” she wryly added to the camera. However, not all the residuals amounted to mere pennies. One of the envelopes contained a check for $21.43 after Tedmori appeared in two episodes of Nickelodeon’s 90210 as “Goth Girl”.
Former Top Gear host Richard Hammond has been slapped with a hefty speeding fine. The gearhead, 56, was behind the wheel of a speeding car twice in three weeks—once in his $132,000 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo and once in his Bentley Continental GT—earning him a bill worth more than $1,328. The ex-Grand Tour man was busted twice by West Mercia Police in England for the incidents in December last year. His Porsche was caught doing 68mph in a 50mph zone in Herefordshire, and twenty days later, his Bentley was clocked at 82mph in a 70mph zone. Hammond later pleaded guilty to two counts of speeding via his lawyers. The fine amounted to $2,355 after $320 in costs, and victim surcharges of $707. He was also handed seven penalty driving points at Telford magistrates’ court, in Shropshire, last week. He was banned from driving in France in 2013 for three months alongside former co-host Jeremy Clarkson after they were caught speeding. Hammond nearly died in a 320mph jet-powered dragster crash in 2006.
A Virgin Atlantic engineer has died four weeks after machinery crushed him inside a Boeing 787 at London’s Heathrow Airport. Georgie Buxton, who joined the airline about two years ago from Ryanair, where he was a technician at Stansted Airport, was running maintenance tests inside the jet’s fuel tank in a hangar when heavy equipment gave way. He spent four weeks in intensive care before his family agreed to end life support this month. “Georgie was a young and very loved member of the team,” a source told British tabloid The Sun. Virgin Atlantic has said it is “heartbroken” by Buxton’s death and is investigating alongside authorities and Boeing. The airline told Simple Flying that Buxton, 23, died in a hospital and that an engine was not involved. The jet remains grounded. A coroner’s inquest into his death opens this week in London.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Whether for college, at the office, or just daily life, unless you’ve got the memory of an elephant, taking notes is a must. Remarkable has built a name for itself with innovative tablets that cut out distracting apps and focus on productivity. In fact, a study by Remarkable found that users experience 35 percent less stress and 20 percent more focus when using a paper tablet compared with working on a PC. The brand’s Remarkable Paper Pure is its latest model, allowing users to experience the feel of taking notes with old-fashioned pen and paper, with modern upgrades like Google and Microsoft integration, AI summary functionality, handwriting conversion, and so much more.
The Paper Pure is designed with a 10.3-inch screen, a three-week battery life on a single charge, and a super-crisp black-and-white canvas display. Writing on the Remarkable Pure Paper feels just like writing on paper, with the digital ink appearing in as little as 21 milliseconds—faster than the blink of an eye.
The next-level tablet also comes with a custom-made marker that can be used as a ballpoint pen, pencil, or even highlighter. Plus, since the tablet is held together with screws and snaps (not glue), repairs aren’t a headache for professionals.
Need a weekly planner? There’s a template for that. Want a notebook with ruled lines? There’s a template for that, too. You can even connect with productivity apps like Outlook, Slack, Google Drive, and OneDrive to pick up writing on your laptop. Whether you’re using it for work, school, or just as a journal, the Paper Pure is an all-in-one note-taking device.
Friends of the psych-folk singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs are desperately trying to find her, saying they haven’t heard from her for eight months. Perhacs, 82, released her debut album Parallelograms in 1970, then disappeared back into her job as a Beverly Hills dental hygienist. Reissues decades later turned her into a cult figure and coaxed her into recording two more records. Her former manager, Laurel Stearns, musicians Julia Holter and Mark “Frosty” McNeill, and filmmaker Jessica Hundley raised the alarm in an Instagram post on Monday. Perhacs left a Los Angeles-area care facility in November under the watch of her legal guardian, they wrote, and neither she nor the guardian has since responded to them. The group told Entertainment Weekly it is not accusing anyone of wrongdoing, and wants only confirmation that she is being properly looked after. “The most important thing is that she’s safe and comfortable,” Stearns said. Fleet Foxes frontman Robin Pecknold was among those who commented on the post, which has drawn hundreds of replies.
Black activist and writer Mumia Abu-Jamal has filed a petition with the United Nations to free him from his life sentence after exhausting all other legal avenues. The 72-year-old co-founder of the Philadelphia Black Panther chapter and former president of Philadelphia’s Association of Black Journalists was convicted in 1982 of murdering a police officer. He was driving his cab when he spotted his brother, William Cook, being detained by Officer David Faulkner. A shootout occurred, and Abu-Jamal was shot in the chest. The journalist spent 28 years on death row, but was later sentenced to life without parole after his original conviction was found to be unconstitutional. He says several elements of his trial were unjust, including an allegedly prejudiced judge, who was allegedly overheard using the N-slur and saying, “I’m going to help them fry.” Abu-Jamal says new evidence of the state’s main eyewitness, Robert Chobert, was shared with his defense team in 2018, including Chobert claiming he was promised money for his testimony. The UN has no direct enforcement powers to end Abu-Jamal’s sentence but his lawyers are hoping that condemnation from the world body would pressure authorities to support a retrial or a commutation of his sentence. “Hope is an element of struggle,” the former Black Panther said to The Guardian in an interview, further highlighting his struggles in prison. “The state creates a system of solitary confinement for people on death row to dehumanize them to the people who love them.”