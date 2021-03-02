Nike Exec Quits After Son Used Her Credit Card to Fund Sneaker Resale Biz
DUNKED
Nike’s general manager and VP for North American resigned this week after it was discovered her son spent over $200,000 on her credit card buying shoes for his lucrative sneaker resale business. Joe Hebert, 19, shared a credit card statement for his company West Coast Streetwear with Bloomberg, who found the card was in his mother’s name. Ann Hebert resigned effective March 1, according to a statement from the company. “Hebert leaves Nike after more than 25 years with the brand. Nike plans to announce a new head of its North American geography shortly,” the company said. Nike told USA Today that Hebert made the decision to resign on her own. There was “no violation of company policy, privileged information or conflicts of interest, nor is there any commercial affiliation between WCS LLC and Nike, including the direct buying or selling of Nike products,” Nike said.