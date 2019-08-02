CHEAT SHEET
SLOWLY STEPPING UP
Nikki Haley Chides Trump for Mocking Elijah Cummings Robbery
Nikki Haley, President Trump’s former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, publicly chided the president on Friday morning after he mocked a reported burglary of Rep. Elijah Cummings’ (D-MD) home.
Over the past week, Trump has repeatedly attacked Cummings and his home city of Baltimore, at one point calling it a “rat and rodent infested” city where “no human being would would want to live.” After news emerged of a break-in at Cummings’ Baltimore home, Trump mockingly tweeted on Friday morning: “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”
In response, Haley wrote, “This is so unnecessary,” accompanied by an eyeroll emoji. Just three days prior, however, Haley defended Trump’s repeated racist attacks on Baltimore, tweeting: “Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore. They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference.”