NJ Judge OKs Same-Sex Marriage

The Garden State could be the latest to allow same-sex marriages after a state court judge ruled that gay couples must be allowed to wed and access federal benefits. "Same-sex couples must be allowed to marry in order to obtain equal protection of the law under the New Jersey Constitution," she wrote, noting that the civil unions granted by New Jersey are not comparable to federal benefits granted after the Supreme Court rejected the Defense of Marriage Act. The Christie administration has until Oct. 21 to appeal or allow the process to move forward, but is expected to do the former.