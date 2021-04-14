North Carolina Cops Suspended After Viral Video Shows Brutal Punches to Black Man
HEAVY-HANDED
Two North Carolina police officers who were caught on camera delivering brutal punches to a Black man who had fallen on the sidewalk have reportedly been suspended pending an investigation. The video, which went viral after being uploaded to Facebook by an eyewitness, has provoked fury in the city of Kinston. It shows two cops chasing the man across a street and repeatedly pummeling him after he falls. On Tuesday, Kinston Police Chief Tim Dilday identified the two officers as McKinley Jones and Kevin Page, who have since been placed on leave. A police report alleges that the man, David Lee Bruton Jr., threatened to “slap” a woman and tried to flee when confronted by police. Bruton’s mom, Cynthia, told the Free Press that her son didn’t suffer any serious injuries, and she added: “We are really grateful to God that he is alive... Because he could’ve been one of those taken out by police but he was not.”