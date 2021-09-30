National League Soccer Coach Accused of Sexual Coercion, Association Calls for Inquiry
FOUL
After a bombshell investigation from The Athletic was published Thursday, the National Women’s Soccer League Players Association called for an investigation into allegations of sexual coercion leveled against Paul Riley. A coach for North Carolina Courage, Riley has also been accused of making inappropriate comments, with a pattern of behavior stretching back over a decade. The Athletic’s examination quoted a dozen players that Riley has coached, including two named players, Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim.
Farrelly said that during her rookie season Riley groomed her, frequently buying her drinks. He coerced her into his hotel room after a particularly heavy night of drinking, where they had sex. “I felt under his control,” she told The Athletic. She was also prodded by Riley to kiss Shim while they were alone in his apartment—the coach told them that, if they did, the team wouldn’t have to run a loathed drill that week. Farrelly and Shim kissed and quickly left, despite his proposition they stay the night.
The NWSLPA said in a statement it stood with Farrelly, Shim, and other accusers, and “will no longer be complicit in a culture of silence that has enabled abuse and exploitation in our league and sport.”