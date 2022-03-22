Read it at WNCT9 CB
A North Carolina teacher resigned after a video recording caught him berating students in an explosive outburst. The Southwest High School student who captured the rant said the teacher started yelling after another student made a joke about putting their laptop away before taking a quiz. “Does anyone else want to try my authority? Because I am fucking done playing with you idiots!” the teacher bellowed. “You can go through life and live on the fucking system, drawing your paycheck on the first and 15th from my taxes and live just an absolute horrible life. I don’t care! You can be another statistic!” Onslow County School officials said the teacher’s behavior was inconsistent with district standards.