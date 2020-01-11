North Korea Says U.S. Deceived Them on Nuclear Talks After Trump Sends Birthday Letter to Kim Jong Un

Read it at CNN
A top adviser to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said Saturday that he will not take part in talks with President Donald Trump like he did last year despite the rapport the two have been cultivating. The news came as Trump sent the North Korean leader a friendly birthday letter he hoped would pave the way to new talks. On Saturday, the North Korean news agency appeared to throw cold water on any chance of closer ties. “Although Chairman Kim Jong Un has a good personal feelings about President Trump, they are, in the true sense of the word, ‘personal’,” Kim’s adviser, Kim Kye Gwan, said. “We have been deceived by the U.S., being caught in the dialogue with it for over one year and a half, and that was the lost time for us.”