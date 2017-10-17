North Korean Official: No Diplomacy Until Our Missiles Can Reach U.S.

CHEAT SHEET
A North Korean official told CNN the country would not consider diplomacy with the U.S. until it had developed a ballistic missile capable of striking “all the way to the East Coast of the mainland U.S.” The official from Pyongyang added that before engaging in talks with the U.S., “we want to send a clear message that the DPRK has a reliable defensive and offensive capability to counter any aggression from the United States.” President Trump has previously threatened North Korea, stating in a speech to the United Nations in September that if the U.S. “is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea.”