More Than 90M Americans Sweat Through ‘Extremely Oppressive’ Record-Breaking Heat Wave
FEELING HOT, HOT, HOT
An excruciating heat wave continued to batter the Northeast and mid-South regions of the U.S. on Sunday, affecting approximately more than 90 million people, with temperatures in places soaring as high as 105 degrees Fahrenheit. “From the southern Plains into the East, it will feel extremely oppressive, especially in the major metro areas of Washington D.C. to New York City and Boston,” the National Weather Service warned Saturday. On Sunday afternoon, Boston hit 100 degrees, its highest recorded temperature on a July 24 since 1933. A number of heat-related deaths in other cities were reported over the weekend, including one in New York City and one in Philadelphia on Saturday. In New York, race organizers were forced to shorten the city’s annual triathlon, cutting the running leg from 6.2 miles to 2.5 miles and the cycling portion from 24.8 miles to 12.4 miles, according to The New York Times. The scorching heat is expected to continue into Monday, after which cooler temperatures—along with possible thunderstorms and high winds—will prevail.