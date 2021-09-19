CHEAT SHEET
NYC Teen Plunges to His Death as Firefighters Battle Blaze in His Kitchen
NIGHTMARE
Read it at New York Daily News
An 18-year-old died Saturday in Manhattan after jumping from the roof of his building as firefighters battled a blaze inside. A total of 80 firefighters responded to the East Harlem apartment building of Jamel Martinez on Saturday afternoon to fight a blaze in the kitchen of his 10th floor home. Police sources cited by the New York Daily News said Martinez ran to the roof as firefighters arrived and then jumped, though it is unclear why. His family was not home when the fire broke out, and no one else was reported injured. A neighbor told the Daily News, “He was a sweet kid. Respectable, decent, loving and caring. Just a beautiful kid.” Her apartment had filled with smoke as a result of the fire at Martinez’s place.