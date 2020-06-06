Top NYC Official Says Mayor Bill de Blasio Is Hiding Behind His Black Wife, Kids

New York City’s public advocate, Jumaane Williams, tore into Mayor Bill de Blasio’s handling of anti-racism protests—telling him “you can no longer hide behind your black wife and children.” Williams, thought to be a potential candidate for mayor, pointed to videos showing NYPD officers beating up on peaceful protesters who were out past curfew—hitting some of them with batons. He said de Blasio is “delusional” to say that cops were not overly forceful. “You’re exposed now. We’re at a time when we need your leadership. It’s not there.”