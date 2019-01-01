NYE Attacks in Manchester, Tokyo Leave Several Injured

Authorities in England and Japan are investigating two separate New Year’s Eve incidents believed to be terror attacks, with three wounded in a stabbing spree in Manchester and eight injured in Tokyo after a driver plowed into a crowd of revelers. Greater Manchester Police said a man has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing three people, including one policeman, at the city’s Victoria train station just before 9 p.m. on Monday. The three injured are said to be in “serious” condition, and counter-terrorism police are reportedly questioning the suspect “on suspicion of attempted murder.” Sam Clack, a BBC producer who said he witnessed the New Year’s Eve attack, told BBC 5 Live radio he’d heard the alleged attacker cite “bombings in other countries” as a motive for the stabbings. Separately, authorities in Tokyo said a man in his 20s was detained after apparently driving his vehicle into a crowd of revelers celebrating New Year’s Eve, injuring at least eight. A police spokesman cited by Reuters said the suspect had described the incident as an “act of terror,” but no further details were available. National broadcaster NHK reported that the suspect told police he'd driven into a crowd on Tokyo's famous Takeshita Street in "retribution for the death penalty."
