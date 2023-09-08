CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    U.S. Open Protesters Slapped With Criminal Trespass Charges

    SWING AND A MISS

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    NYPD officers remove one of three climate change protesters during the U.S. Open. Sayak Mukhopadhyay, 50, has now been charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct and Gregory Schwedock, 35, has been charged with criminal trespass.

    Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    Two men now face charges after derailing the U.S. Open semifinal between American Coco Gauff and Czech opponent Karolina Muchova Thursday to protest climate change, the NYPD told NBC News Friday. A spokesperson said Sayak Mukhopadhyay, 50, was charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct, and Gregory Schwedock, 35, was charged with criminal trespass. According to a statement from the U.S. Tennis Association, four protesters—who wore shirts saying “END FOSSIL FUELS” and shouted from the bleachers—disrupted the match, and one even “affixed their bare feet to the floor of the seating bowl.” One of the men taken into custody was behind the gluing fiasco, the NYPD spokesperson said. The spectacle delayed the game by nearly 50 minutes, and Gauff and Muchova left the court until play could resume. Environmental activist group Extinction Rebellion New York later took responsibility for the protest.

    Read it at NBC News
    ,