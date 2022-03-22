Michigan Brothers Cleared of Murder Convictions After 25 Years
NEW LIFE
Two Oakland County, Michigan, brothers who were wrongfully convicted of a murder 25 years ago have been exonerated, WDIV reports. George and Melvin DeJesus were convicted of murder and felony firearm in 1997 after Brandon Gohagen claimed the brothers ordered him to sexually assault a woman before they killed her and bound her neck with a rope. The brothers consistently denied the claim, saying they were at a party when the murder occurred. The county’s Conviction Integrity Unit, established in 2019, took up the brothers’ case, interviewing witnesses and testing DNA evidence. The unit corroborated the brothers’ claims and found 12 other victims of Gohagen, who allegedly confessed to a friend that he implicated brothers for a lesser charge. The findings led officials to vacate the brothers’ sentences and clear their charges. “I appreciate the tireless work the unit put in to secure these exonerations for the DeJesus brothers,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement.