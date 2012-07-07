Obama Tours Ohio, Pennsylvania

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Talking Points Memo
It’s a battle of visions. That’s how President Obama painted his reelection fight against Mitt Romney during a speech at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh on Friday, the last stop on his campaign bus tour across the crucial, economically battered states of Ohio and Pennsylvania. The focus, of course, was on the economy. “Why would we want to go backwards to the same theory if it not work before?” Obama told 6500 spectators—some of whom fainted from the blistering heat—at the university. “They are banking on the fact that you do not remember what happened when they were in charge.” The president also touted his passage of health care reform, something many Democrats have criticized him for not being vocal enough about.