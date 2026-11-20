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Get That Oscar Speech Ready

It happens rarely, but sometimes an acting performance is so good that you’re oh-so-briefly taken out of the movie. You need to take a moment to acknowledge it to yourself: Oh, what I’m watching right now is incredible. You want to remember to savor it, to really cherish that what you’re watching is that good, and you’re so lucky to be witnessing it.

That happened while watching Andrew Scott in Elsinore.

(Take me out for a drink, and I’ll gladly share the other times this happened to me. There are three.)

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Elsinore, which is in theaters this weekend, gets its title from the castle in Hamlet. Shakespeare’s play, obviously, figures heavily into the film.

Scott plays actor Ian Charleson, who had a brief moment of fame after starring in the Oscar-winning Best Picture Chariots of Fire, before becoming a gigging actor who spends his career humoring people who want to sing the movie’s iconic theme to him while he’s on mediocre jobs. He’s a talent, though, and knows it. So when the lead role of Hamlet opens up during a production at London’s prestigious National Theatre—Daniel Day-Lewis had stormed off set—he’s eager to accept the offer.

The only issue is that he’s dying of AIDS.

Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson Anthony Dickenson/Focus Features

This is a true story. Charleson really did star in Hamlet while in and out of the hospital due to complications from his treatment, and he died shortly after his run ended. The physical demands of playing one of the most challenging roles in theater killed him. But the thrill of performing it made his last days worth living.

Scott is seen rehearsing and then performing what is considered one of the definitive Shakespeare performances of all time; that’s how lauded Charleson was. That’s a lot of expectation to live up to: not just acting Hamlet, but doing it as one of the best people ever to do it.

But what’s so devastating and vital about the film and Scott’s work in it is that we don’t leave Charleson when he exits stage left. We follow him as he vomits immediately in the wings because he is so ill. As he returns home to find his best friend (Billie Piper) making him soup and holding him while he convulses, wondering if now is the time she should administer morphine. As he argues with his doctor (Olivia Colman) about his decision to do the play instead of resting while receiving treatment. As he comes out to his parents to tell them he’s dying, and grapples with whether he should come out to the world, too.

Andrew Scott stars as Ian Charleson Anthony Dickenson /Focus Features

Scott’s job is complicated in this film. Ian Charleson is stubborn and prickly. He also has a crackling sense of humor and infectious joy for life, an effervescence that is crippled by his illness but still, always, vies to explode from whatever debilitations he encounters. He must portray a feat of ultimate greatness, an acting equivalent to pulling off one of Michael Jordan’s dunks or Michael Phelps’ best swims. But he also must hint at how his symptoms, as well as the psychological and emotional toll of his declining health, fracture and affect that brilliance.

Elsinore is a portrait of Charleson’s defiance and a love letter to the power of theater and the theater community; when Charleson confessed to the Hamlet company that he had been hiding his AIDS from them, they barely flinched, only to commit to the ways in which they vowed to protect and help him get through the shows. It’s also bleak: an unflinching look at what AIDS and its treatments do to the human body, and clear-eyed about the 1990 prognosis: Ian Charleson is going to die.

When Andrew Scott is nominated for Best Actor at the Academy Awards—which he will and must—he will join the small list of publicly out gay actors in the category. And if he wins, which he absolutely should, he will be the first to do so. It seems especially poignant that the award would be for playing a gay actor, and connected to the epidemic that is the most devastating and, yet, important part of the community’s history.

Make a stop at Costco for a jumbo-sized box of Kleenex, and then head to see this movie.

All Shook Up

It turns out that the biggest movie casting news in over 20 years gets people all riled up. Everyone is shaken, stirred, on the rocks, straight up, and all kinds of other cocktail-themed puns over the announcement of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

My personal take is that Robert Pattinson is a very good actor, and so he will be a very good James Bond. I think people get so up in arms about things like this because they’re just personally offended that their personal choice for the part wasn’t picked. I’m not immune to that. I still can’t comprehend how my husband, Jonathan Bailey, wasn’t the obvious choice for this. But I’m sane enough to recognize that Pattinson is a smart choice.

The Piccadilly Circus screen displays an announcement that British actor Robert Pattinson will be the next James Bond in an upcoming film from Amazon MGM Studios, in London, Britain, November 16, 2026. Felix Ursell/via REUTERS

The funniest feedback to the casting, though, was the exasperation over giving Pattinson the job because, well, Pattinson has every job. This year alone, he’s starred in The Drama, Primetime, The Odyssey, and is about to premiere Dune: Part Three—plus he’s been filming the new Batman movie. Batman and Bond? The closest comparison I can think of is Harrison Ford being both Indiana Jones and Han Solo.

Pattinson being the most employed actor ever sparked lots of jokes on social media. This one is by far my favorite:

A screenshot from X. X/@ibukkss

Time for Another Go

There’s nothing more appealing than a celebrity who has a good sense of humor. That’s why I love Jennifer Lopez so much.

Do you, like me, feel like J.Lo and Ben Affleck have another round in them? Then you’ll cackle at this clip of Lopez being interviewed after a screening of her new concert film, The J.Lo Show: Live in Las Vegas. (I hope my family is excited for me to turn off the football game and pull this up on Netflix during Thanksgiving.)

Jennifer Lopez attends the Premiere of Paramount+'s "The JLO Show" at Paramount Studios Backlot on November 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

She was talking about how she feels about love after having four divorces, and a fan called out, “You have six more fingers!” which Lopez cackled at and loved. And you know what? She does! It’s inspiring that she doesn’t give up love. She has six more fingers, and all of them will be used up by Ben Affleck.

This Is Immediately Iconic

Attention, attention: a new all-time classic reality TV clip has arrived.

The Real Housewives of London reunion just aired in the U.K., and it features a monologue from cast member Karen Loderick-Pearce that was so vicious and hysterical that it instantly went viral and became the subject of many memes.

A screenshot of X X/@hayusocial

Dressing down her castmate Amanda Cronin, KLP bragged about all the properties she owned and mocked the size of Cronin’s house, eventually saying, “You sleep with princes. You sleep with lords. You sleep with mayors. You sleep with this, you sleep with that, and you only have one mews house. Low-budget vagina, Amanda.”

Low-budget vagina.

I still scream every time I read the phrase or hear it in the clip, which is constant, given how viral the scene has gone. I think it just dethroned “prostitution whore” as the best insult in Real Housewives history.

Words to Live By

I think I’m going to save money and fire my therapist, and instead just print out and hang Countess Luann’s words of wisdom all over my apartment to use as daily affirmations.

A screenshot of Threads Threads/@countessluann

More From The Daily Beast’s Obsessed

I chatted with Jared Padalecki, who played Dean on Gilmore Girls, and he gave me his surprising take on the show. Watch here.

The best afternoon of the week was the Sunday I spent bingeing the TV series It Gets Worse. You need to watch it! Read more.

I wrote about the Saturday Night Live sketch that got everyone on the internet all fired up. Read more.

What to Watch This Week

Elsinore: Start your weekend off with a good cry. (Now in theaters)

The Altruists: It’s the year of scathing dramas about toxic billionaires. (Now on Netflix)

Oobah: Scams for a Better Tomorrow: This guy is gonna be the new Nathan Fielder. (Sun. on HBO)

What to Skip This Week

Madden: They really fumbled this one! Hey-o! (Now in theaters)

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping: You won’t catch me volunteering as tribute to watch this one. (Now in theaters)

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