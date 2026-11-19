GOT HIM ‘Daily Show’ Star Unveils Humiliating Nickname for RFK Jr. The HHS Secretary has a worm of knowledge about a very specific topic in his brain.

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The Daily Show has dubbed Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, the “Teen Sperm Inspector.”

In a guest segment about President Donald Trump’s half-hearted efforts to fund women’s health research, comedian and former Daily Show contributor Michelle Wolf, 41, broke down how the bear-killing government official whose voice sounds like it ran through a cheese grater seems to know a lot about teenagers’ sperm and very little about everything else.

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HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., or, as Michelle Wolf called him, "Teenage Sperm Inspector." Samuel Corum/Getty Images

First lady Melania Trump, 56, unveiled a new push to improve women’s health in October, including a new division at the National Institutes of Health and a White House task force dedicated to tackling research gaps. Kennedy, 72, leads the task force, a role he previously shared with former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, 69. Trump, 80, has since fired Wiles and tapped Stephen Miller, 41, for the position, though his role in the task force is unclear.

First lady Melania Trump watches as U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order in the Rose Garden of the White House on October 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. With the support and urging of the first lady, the executive order establishes the Women’s Health Division at the National Institutes of Health and a White House Women’s Health Task Force. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Top Republicans have admitted women shouldn’t follow Kennedy’s medical advice, calling into question his ability to lead the task force effectively.

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“When it comes to men’s health research, they research everything,” Wolf said on The Daily Show. “There is no issue too small or too sticky.”

She then played clips of Kennedy warning people about decreasing sperm counts and testosterone in young men.

“Today, the average teenager in this country has 50 percent of the sperm count, 50 percent of the testosterone as a 65-year-old man,” the HHS secretary said. In another clip, he rasped, “In 1970, men had twice the sperm count as our teenagers do today.”

Michelle Wolf is wondering why Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. knows so much about teenage sperm counts. YouTube/ The Daily Show

“RFK, I’m begging you: don’t tell me how you know that,” Wolf said. “Was he in the lab in front of a sticky Petri dish going ’560,001, 560,002, 500, and—’?”

Before she counted to 560,003, Wolf-as-RFK Jr. pretended to pick up a sperm cell and eat it.

“So, look, it is good that the federal government is prioritizing women’s health research, sure,” she said. “But do I have any expectation that the Trump administration will achieve a single advancement in women’s health? Of course not. Not with Teen Sperm Inspector in charge.”

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