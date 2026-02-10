Grammy Nominee Dares Fellow Country Stars to Take on Trump

Country music star Charley Crockett took aim at President Donald Trump in the wake of MAGA’s critiques of this year’s Super Bowl.

In an impassioned Instagram post, the Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Country Album called the president a “grifter,” and also condemned billionaires Elon Musk and Peter Thiel in the process.

“They keep saying I’m a cosplay cowboy but they love a cosplay president,” Crockett wrote on Instagram.

He continued to compare the Grammy Award speeches of fellow country singer Jelly Roll, who delivered an emotional soliloquy about Jesus, to that of Bad Bunny’s.

Jelly Roll and Bad Bunny at the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

“Some folks have been on here calling Muhammad Ali a draft dodger when yall got one in the White House. When I was at the Grammys the other night I saw a guy get up and talk about Jesus, and then I saw Bad Bunny get up there and talk like Jesus,” he said, going on to slam his country music cohort.

In Jelly Roll’s emotional acceptance speech for Best Contemporary Country Album, the artist said, “Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is Jesus. Anybody can have a relationship with him. I love you, Lord.”

Asked later if he wanted to comment on politics, Jelly Roll declined, saying, “I’m a dumb redneck... I’m so disconnected from what’s happening.”

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, who made history by winning Best Album of the Year for his Spanish-language album, used his speech to condemn ICE.

“Before I say thanks to God, I’m going to say, ICE out,” he started. “We’re not savage, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens, we are humans, and we are Americans.”

Bad Bunny drew Trump’s ire by rapping in Spanish at the Super Bowl. Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

“The country music establishment should be taking notes on a Puerto Rican American who hasn’t forgotten his heritage and brought his culture’s traditional music back to the front, showing the world something new with it,” he said.

“The President is a grifter who bankrupted 6 casinos. That’s pretty extraordinary considering it’s a rigged business in favor of the house. The only thing he’s good at is filing lawsuits and portraying a successful business man as a reality TV actor. Last time I checked Elon Musk was an immigrant from South Africa but there he is standing in the White House buying our elections.”

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.

Crockett continued speaking about Musk, saying, “Let’s deport his a-- and send Peter Thiel back with him since they both openly believe in a post democratic society where men of their class are above the law.”

His lengthy post also urged Americans to fight oppression and work toward freedom.

“Forgive me if I have a problem with a 34 time convicted felon running this country when I lost the right to vote or own a weapon for years over marijuana,” he added.

Charley Crockett slammed the president in an Instagram post, calling him a "a 34 time convicted felon." Robert Okine/Getty Images

The Texas native, 41, has had a colorful life, as revealed in a Texas Monthly profile. He has lived a nomadic life, staying and busking across countries, including Spain and Morocco. According to the publication, Crockett once “ran large loads of weed cross-country to finance his earliest recordings.”

“Judge a man by how he treats the poor and those who he views as being able to do nothing for him,” Crockett concluded. “Don’t forget why Muhammad Ali said ‘I am America.’”

Crockett’s statement comes as MAGA continues to be in an uproar over Bad Bunny’s historic performance at the Super Bowl. Despite criticisms from right-wing figures like Megyn Kelly, Jake Paul, and Tennessee congressman Andy Ogles, this year’s Super Bowl broke records, drawing in the most live viewers of any halftime show in history.