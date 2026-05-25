Megyn Kelly Eviscerates Trump for Cheating on ‘Every Wife’

Former Trump stalwart Megyn Kelly launched a fresh attack on the president, accusing him of having a long history of sexual misconduct.

In an appearance on the Hodgetwins podcast, Kelly eviscerated Donald Trump for cheating “on every wife he’s had.” The 79-year-old president has been married three times.

Kelly’s remarks came in a broader conversation about Trump’s digs at his former National Counterterrorism Center Director Joe Kent. Kent resigned from the Trump administration over the Iran war, resulting in Trump throwing a characteristic tantrum and suggesting that Kent remarried “quite quickly” after his first wife, Shannon, died in 2019. She was a technician for the U.S. Navy, and was killed in a suicide bombing in Syria. Kent met artist Heather Kaiser a year later, and the two married in 2023.

“Kent, horribly, lost his wife,” Trump wrote on Truth Social in April, shortly after Kent resigned

“Her casket was being brought to Dover, along with the rest, although he married again, quite quickly, in my opinion,” wrote the president in the wake of Kent’s resignation—an act the former Trump official attributed to the memory of his “beloved” first wife.

Kelly, a one-time Trump loyalist, tore into the president for his dig at Kent.

“Talk about a glass house!” she declared to the Hodgetwins hosts. “I mean, Trump has cheated on every wife he’s had. He met Marla Maples while he was still married to the mother of his children, Ivana.”

The 55-year-old conservative firebrand claimed that Trump was “proud of the affair” and that it was “all over the papers.”

“If you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania, that’s great,” she continued. “You’ve got bigger issues than I can solve here.”

“If you think Trump’s been faithful to Melania… You’ve got bigger issues than I can solve here,” Kelly said. REUTERS/Eric Lee

Kelly also revived long-standing accusations made by Trump’s first wife, Ivana, of rape. “His first wife accused him of raping her. She alleged in her first book that he was so angry over the hair transplant he got, that she made him get, it was so painful that he raped her. And she later retracted that when he ran for president,” Kelly said.

Ivana, the president’s late ex-wife, once used the word “rape” to describe an incident between herself and her ex-husband in 1989. The harrowing incident was later detailed in 1993’s biography Lost Tycoon: The Many Lives of Donald J. Trump, written by reporter Harry Hurt III. Hurt said it was “a violent assault,” and alleged that Ivana told some of her closest confidantes, “He raped me.”

Kelly brought up decades-old accusations made by Trump's first wife, Ivana. Tom Gates/Getty Images

Trump has denied the allegation. In 1993, he told Newsday, “It’s obviously false. It’s incorrect and done by a guy without much talent… He is a guy that is an unattractive guy who is a vindictive and jealous person.” Ivana herself retracted some of the language around the incident, saying she felt “violated” at the time, but she did not mean rape “in a literal or criminal sense.” During Trump’s 2015 presidential campaign, Ivana said the story is “totally without merit.”

Kelly’s latest takedown of the president comes after months of distancing herself from both Trump and the MAGA movement. Her latest split from the president began with the war in Iran; alongside Tucker Carlson and several prominent, anti-interventionist MAGA figures, Kelly has helped create a rift in Trump’s orbit of support.

Megyn Kelly staunchly supported Trump in 2024. Scott Olson/Getty Images

In the months since, Kelly has supported Kent’s resignation (also featuring the former official on her podcast), ripped into the president for threatening late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, and publicly called Trump “weak” and “gullible” amid the war.

The commentator has also remarked on Trump’s marriage to Melania, 55. “He’s obviously not the greatest husband in the world,” Kelly said in April. “And he’s extremely petty and thin-skinned. Extremely petty and thin-skinned.”

On her podcast in early April, Kelly fiercely condemned Trump’s vile rants about the war in Iran, including one lengthy social media post in which the president threatened to wipe out “a whole civilization.” Kelly responded, “I’m sick of it. Can’t he just behave like a normal human?” She said she was once “the first to try to understand Trump and his strategy.”

The former Fox personality publicly supported the president, but has now clashed with Trump over the war in Iran. Brian Snyder/REUTERS

Trump has fired back at Kelly’s criticisms over the last few months, criticizing her and other MAGA rebels for their insurrection.

The former Fox personality endorsed Trump in 2024, calling the media tycoon a “protector of women” and saying he will look out for “our forgotten boys and our forgotten men.”

On her Friday appearance on the Hodgetwins podcast, Kelly said MAGA is shrinking, calling it “an increasingly tiny group.”