Rob Reiner’s Daughter Makes Surprise Cameo in His Final Show

Rob Reiner’s daughter made an appearance in Larry David’s Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, in which the late director made his final onscreen appearance.

Romy Reiner, 28, made a surprise cameo on the HBO sketch comedy series created by David, 79, and produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company. In the seventh and final episode of the series, Romy played a nurse tending to William Henry Harrison, the ninth president of the U.S. and the first president to die in office.

Romy Reiner, Larry David in “Life, Larry, And The Pursuit Of Unhappiness,” Season 1, Episode 7. John Johnson/HBO

The youngest child of Rob and Michele Reiner, Romy appeared in the show that also featured her late father and her older brother, Jake, 35.

Jake Reiner also made a cameo on the show. John Johnson/HBO

Jake appeared in the first episode of the show. Rob played George Washington in the second episode. The comedy legend and creator of When Harry Met Sally... appeared posthumously in David’s show.

Rob and his wife, Michele, were tragically found dead in their Los Angeles mansion on December 14, 2025. Rob was 78, and Michele was 70. They were discovered by their daughter Romy.

Their son, Nick Reiner, 32, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Jake Reiner, Nick Reiner, Romy Reiner, Michele Singer Reiner, and Rob Reiner. Nick has been charged with the murder of his parents. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Rob and Michele were mourned by the industry and the many friends they had within it, including David, a close friend and collaborator. A day after their deaths, David was spotted at the couple’s Brentwood home with Billy Crystal, 78, who had been friends with Rob for nearly 50 years.

David, Crystal, and a slew of Hollywood stars released a statement mourning their friends shortly after, calling Rob a “passionate, brave citizen” and a director with “range” like no other. The statement called Michele his “perfect partner.”

Rob Reiner and Larry David were longtime friends and collaborators. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/HBO

“Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens… They were a special force together-dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever,” the A-Listes wrote.

Rob’s appearance in Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness was lauded as a final slap in the face to Donald Trump, of whom the filmmaker was a passionate critic. Playing George Washington, Rob said he would not seek a third presidential term because of “his commitment was to democracy instead of power.”

As the Daily Beast’s Nick Schager writes, the episode’s subject and target became “1000 percent obvious,” with the actors proceeding “to go wholeheartedly after Trump.”

Rob Reiner's appearance on Larry David's latest HBO series marks his final TV role. John Johnson/HBO

The Reiner children’s cameos come after both Romy and Jake paid tribute to their parents at Dodgers Stadium, wearing jerseys of their father’s beloved baseball team and throwing out a ceremonial first pitch at a game earlier this month.

After their parents’ deaths, the two released a statement calling them their “best friends.”

“The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” they wrote. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”