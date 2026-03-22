‘SNL UK’ Eviscerates Ousted Prince Andrew Over Epstein Ties

Saturday Night Live UK had a scathing message for the disgraced former Prince and his relationship with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein during its inaugural episode.

In the first-ever UK Weekend Update segment, co-anchor Ania Magliano kicked things off by remarking on the renovations to 66-year-old Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new residence, Marsh Farm. The property is on the royal Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, where Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested in February.

“Renovations to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s new home, Marsh Farm, have been taking place over the last month, including the installation of Sky TV,” she said, referencing SNL UK’s network. “So, if you’re watching, Andrew, hello. You’re not going to like this next bit. Also, I’m older than I look.”

Ania Magliano made a joke about where the disgraced prince's body would be found. Screenshot/SNL UK

Magliano continued, joking that the former prince’s new home is named after “the nearby marsh where his body will be found.”

Her co-anchor, Paddy Young, took over from there, noting that the investigation into Andrew is expected to widen.

“The big question now is if Andrew is charged, found guilty, and put in prison, will he be able to keep his mouth shut?” Young pondered. “‘I hope not,’ said his cellmate’s penis.”

'Saturday Night Live UK' premiered on March 21, 2026. Sky

The Daily Beast reached out to attorneys for Mountbatten-Windsor for comment.

Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on Feb. 19, his 66th birthday, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. Police had been investigating claims that while prince, he shared confidential information with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died awaiting trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is seen being driven away from a police station following his arrest on February 19, 2026 in Aylsham, Norfolk, United Kingdom. MEGA/GC Images

Mountbatten-Windsor, who was stripped of his royal title, was featured heavily in the Justice Department’s tranche of documents related to Epstein.

Correspondence between Mountbatten-Windsor and Epstein showed the late financier offered him a dinner date with a “trustworthy” 26-year-old Russian woman. Another message thread showed the then-prince inviting Epstein to Buckingham Palace.

DOJ

Disturbing photos of Mountbatten-Windsor atop a woman lying down on the floor were also released by the DOJ. One image showed Mountbatten-Windsor putting his hand on the woman’s stomach. The woman’s face is redacted.

He was also accused of sexual abuse by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide at 41 last year. Giuffre had said Epstein trafficked her to his powerful friends and alleged that Mountbatten-Windsor raped her three times when she was 17.

Prince Andrew and 17-year-old Virginia

The former prince denied the allegations but reached a settlement with Giuffre for about $3.6 million in 2022.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as the result of unfair public attacks,” the two parties said in a joint statement at the time.

“It is known that Jeffrey Epstein trafficked countless young girls over many years. Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others. He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”