Ohio Sues Norfolk Southern Over East Palestine’s Toxic Train Derailment
‘ENTIRELY AVOIDABLE’
Ohio on Tuesday filed a federal lawsuit against Norfolk Southern after one of the rail company’s trains derailed in East Palestine last month, spilling more than 1 million gallons of toxic chemicals into the surrounding environment. “This derailment was entirely avoidable,” state Attorney General David Yost said at a news conference in which he outlined the 58-count civil complaint. “I’m concerned that Norfolk Southern may be putting profits for their own company above the health and safety of the cities and communities they operate in.” The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages, and asks the court to require that Norfolk Southern pay for future environmental monitoring and reimburse state agencies and first responders for dealing with the disaster. “Ohio shouldn’t have to bear the tremendous financial burden of Norfolk Southern’s glaring negligence,” Yost added. “The fallout from this highly preventable accident is going to reverberate throughout Ohio for many years to come.” The lawsuit is expected to run in parallel with the slew of complaints against the company filed by private citizens of East Palestine.