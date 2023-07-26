Ohio Cop Fired After Releasing Police K-9 on Unarmed Black Truck Driver
AXED
The cop who released a police dog on an unarmed Black truck driver in Ohio has been fired from his job, according to a statement from the officer’s department on Wednesday. The incident, which took place on July 4, involved Jadarrius Rose, a truck driver who police claimed didn’t stop for a required inspection. When officers first approached Rose’s stopped truck with weapons drawn, he drove off, telling a 911 dispatcher that he feared officers were “trying to kill” him, CNN reported. When Rose did stop a second time, K-9 handler Ryan Speakman was captured on body camera allegedly releasing a dog that attacked Rose while he had his hands up. A review of the incident by the Circleville Police Department found that Speakman “did not meet the standards and expectations we hold for our police officers,” the department said in a statement. The Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association is now campaigning for Speakman’s reinstatement.