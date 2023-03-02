Ohio Governor Says Biden Needs to Visit Toxic Train Village

Read it at New York Post
President Joe Biden said last week that one of the reasons he didn’t rush to East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment spilled toxic chemicals is that no one requested his presence. Well, the invitation has arrived. “The people want to see the president,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said on Fox & Friends on Thursday. “The president needs to come. It’s just important.” Biden’s administration has been criticized for its response to the disaster, though he pointed out that the Environmental Protection Agency was on site within two hours.