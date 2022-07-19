CHEAT SHEET
Ohio’s Supreme Court Rejects GOP-Friendly Congressional Map
Ohio lawmakers have 30 days to come up with a new map after the state’s Supreme Court narrowly decided in a 4-3 ruling that the one used in May primaries was unconstitutional. The plan “unduly favors the Republican Party and unduly disfavors the Democratic Party in violation of the state constitution’s anti-gerrymandering provision,” the court ruled. The new map won’t go into effect until 2024, meaning the remainder of 2022 elections will take place under the existing map. “The Ohio General Assembly and the Ohio Redistricting Commission need to stop playing games,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters Ohio. “It’s high time that they put voters first rather than their own political interests.”