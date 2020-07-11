CHEAT SHEET
Oklahoma Authorities Search ‘Tiger King’ Zoo for Human Remains
Oklahoma authorities searched the zoo at the center of the popular documentary series Tiger King for human remains late Friday. The state bureau of investigation and Garvin County sheriff’s deputies were reportedly seen digging in a part of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which was formerly owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, or “Joe Exotic.” Jeff Lowe, one of the central figures of the show and the current operator of the zoo, told KOCO 5 that producers of the show Ghost Adventures and host Zak Bagans had brought cadaver dogs for an episode shot there. While filming, according to Lowe, two dogs reacted to the same location, indicating the possibility a body was buried there.