Oklahoma Woman Has Ear Ripped Off by Escaped Pet Monkey
MONKEY BUSINESS
An Oklahoma woman was attacked outside her house by an escaped pet monkey and was seriously injured, according to authorities. The woman, Brittany Parker, told local news affiliate KXII she saw the monkey on her porch and FaceTimed family to show them. “I was like, ‘Look there's a monkey,’” she said. The monkey climbed on her furniture and then jumped off the railing and hit her door, tearing off part of the handle, Parker said. She called the police, and the monkey jumped on their car when they arrived. Parker said she felt the monkey was friendly and went outside alongside her son. The monkey then ran toward her and jumped on her, pulling her hair out before attacking her right ear and ripping it “in half.” Police lost track of the monkey after the attack and an investigation is ongoing. Parker was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital, where she’s still recovering.